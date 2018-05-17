Edmonton Eskimos Season Launch

Seventy Seasons. Fourteen Grey Cups. One Empire.

The Esks are announcing the 2018 season line-up at West Edmonton Mall and we want you there.

An Esks parade with new and exciting additions to the Eskimos family leads up to our 2018 season breakdown. Meet us at Centre Stage where we will be sharing details on our half-time performances and promotions.

When that’s finished, we’ll keep the fun going at Boston Pizza on Bourbon Street with food and drink specials plus some exciting Eskimos prizes! 2018 is a good year to be part of the Empire, we hope to see you there.