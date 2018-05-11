CASA Carnival 2018

The Roaring ‘20’s – A Jazz Age Gala

The CASA Carnival is a premier gala featuring top of the line performances from Edmonton’s own Dave Babcock and some of Edmonton’s finest musicians.

At this year’s CASA Carnival, step back in time to the roaring twenties through the dark, moonlit alleyways and find the hidden doorways leading to the evening’s CASA Cotton Club.

This captivating evening brings our community together to support children’s mental health.

For more information, click here!