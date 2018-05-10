Momentum Mental Health Awards 2018

On May 10, 2018, we will be hosting an inaugural celebration of Edmonton’s mental health community, recognizing both individuals and organizations in our city who have championed mental health initiatives and are making a difference in our community. The event will include a lunch reception and awards ceremony. The awards will recognize mental health leaders in varying categories including media, workplace, social media or blog, elected officials as well as emerging, young leaders.

Your participation in Momentum Walk-in Counselling’s first annual Mental Health Awards is an integral part in strengthening Edmonton’s mental health community. This is an opportunity to support and recognize the individuals and organizations taking significant steps to address mental health.

