Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament
- When
-
Add to Calendar 04-06-2018 13:00 04-06-2018 21:00 America/Toronto Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament
Join us June 4, 2018 at Meadowlands Golf Club in Chilliwack for some Golfing Fun in support of the MS Society. Full detailsMeadowlands Golf and Country Club - 47823 Yale Rd East, Chilliwack, BC Ray Murrell rmurrell@dominicsystems.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- rmurrell@dominicsystems.com 604-617-3704 (Ray Murrell)
Join us June 4, 2018 at Meadowlands Golf Club in Chilliwack for some Golfing Fun in support of the MS Society.