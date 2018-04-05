Other
Jun 4 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament

Where
Meadowlands Golf and Country Club - 47823 Yale Rd East, Chilliwack, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 04-06-2018 13:00 04-06-2018 21:00 America/Toronto Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament

Join us June 4, 2018 at Meadowlands Golf Club in Chilliwack for some Golfing Fun in support of the MS Society. Full details 

 Meadowlands Golf and Country Club - 47823 Yale Rd East, Chilliwack, BC Ray Murrell rmurrell@dominicsystems.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.chilliwackmsgolf.com/
Contact
rmurrell@dominicsystems.com 604-617-3704 (Ray Murrell)

Join us June 4, 2018 at Meadowlands Golf Club in Chilliwack for some Golfing Fun in support of the MS Society.
Global News