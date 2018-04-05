KSS Presents: Springtime Jazz at the Forum!

As the school year begins to draw to a close, the KSS Music Department is gearing up for its final public performances. Thursday May 10th will showcase the Department’s musical and vocal talents in jazz. The evening will feature KSS Jazz Combos (grade 10, 11, 12), the STAGES Quartet (recently performing on OK TV), and the KSS Vocal Jazz Ensemble. Special Guest Bria Skonberg – Master Vocalist, Trumpeter & Songwriter – will also join the stage. Doors open at 6:30pm; Concert at 7:00pm. Tickets: Adults $25 / Students $15. Available at the door, from KSS students, or by email: sheila.french@sd23.bc.ca. Cash bar and snacks also available for purchase.