Big Band Swing – Dreamland Fundraiser

Hands in Service is happy to host what ought to be a swinging good time with Big Band tunes at Parkinson Recreation Centre on Sunday May 27th from 12:00PM – 7:00PM

You are invited to soak up the sounds and swing into dance with the musical talents at Big Band Swing, featuring Beyond Brass – Formerly the Kamloops Big Band, Dreamland Band, Lake Country Bid Band, Okanagan Valley Big Band, Penticton Thursday Night Jazz Band and South Okanagan Big Band.

Your Hands in Service support will help us buy a new mobile van to provide dental hygiene service to low income, health and mobility challenged clients who otherwise could not afford dental care.

Exclusive On Site Auction 12:00 – 5:00pm and

Online Auction running May 21st 10:00am – May 27th 6:30pm https://www.32auctions.com/BigBandSwing2018.

Highlighting libations from The View Winery and tasty treats by R.U. Hungry catering.

Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.

https://tinyurl.com/BigBandSwingMay27

Thanks to our sponsors Wentworth Music, Shaw TV, the View Winery and R.U. Hungry Catering.