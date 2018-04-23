Top Model Bootcamp – build confidence and character!

Other
Shine models presents TOP MODEL BOOTCAMP

Saturday, April 28th from 10am to 12pm

Rotary Centre for the Arts

Students of all ages will learn and elevate life skills and runway skills focusing on:  Posture, Poise, Presentation, Projection and runway techniques

$30 per student

Shine models Top Model Bootcamp Registration Form April 28th 2018

 
