Top Model Bootcamp – build confidence and character!

Shine models presents TOP MODEL BOOTCAMPSaturday, April 28th from 10am to 12pmRotary Centre for the ArtsStudents of all ages will learn and elevate life skills and runway skills focusing on: Posture, Poise, Presentation, Projection and runway techniques$30 per studentShine models Top Model Bootcamp Registration Form April 28th 2018 Full details →