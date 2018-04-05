27-04-2018 19:00

27-04-2018 21:00

America/Toronto

Friday Night Live

Robert Johnson and Liz Campbell in concert at the Summerland Arts Centre. Enjoy eclectic music, brilliant harmonies and refreshments. Savard Vines will be on hand to pour a selection of their fabulous wines. Doors open at 6:30 and music starts at 7:00 pm. $10 at the door. Full details →