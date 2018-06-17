The annual World Partnership Walk is a rewarding way Edmontonians can lead by example to help fight global poverty and become change makers in their community.

Join us at the Legislature Grounds on Sunday, June 17 to be a part of this year’s walk! Funds raised through the World Partnership Walk go directly to support AKFC’s development programs in Africa and Asia— initiatives that improve access to quality education and health, increase food security, create economic opportunities and help millions of people unlock their potential to build a better life

Registration starts at 8:30am; Walk starts at 10:00am

For more information and to register for the walk, check out their website!