Women of the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

The Janes heat up this February with this smart and hilarious musical comedy based on Pedro Almodovar’s beloved lm. It’s 1980’s Madrid- a time when the city was pulsing with art, industry and liberated women. Our taxi driver takes you on the ride of a lifetime as we follow Pepa who’s world is unravelling around her. It’s a tumultuous 48 hours of love, confusion, deception and passion with David Yazbek’s sizzling music and a laugh-out-loud book by Jeffrey Lane ( The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).