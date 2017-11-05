The Endless Obamacare Debate: What is it really about?

The United States has been embroiled in a contentious health care reform debate for nearly a decade and it appears as if it will be for the foreseeable future. On the surface, the debate is about whether and how the government should ensure quality, affordable health insurance coverage for all. However, the debate’s intractability suggests that other issues lie beneath the surface. This panel featuring three former senior U.S. health system officials and an author of Obamacare Wars will explore how politics, misinformation, ignorance, and American attitudes about race, class, immigration status and deservedness bog down the debate.