Northwestival

University of Calgary Field 9 (east of the University District Discovery Centre at the intersection of 39 St and University Ave NW) - View Map
All ages
https://myuniversitydistrict.ca/news/northwestival/

Northwestival is Calgary’s newest winter festival

A winter warm-up brought to you by University District

The Northwestival features:

Food Trucks

  • Take It and Go
  • Dumpling Hero
  • Calgary Mini Donuts
  • Perogy Boyz

 

Sugar Shack

  • Maple Taffy Making

 

Winter Activities

  • Nomad Gear Rentals
  • Test Out Snowshoeing and Fat Bikes on the Activity Track
  • Dog Sleeping by Snowy Old Sled Dog Tours
  • Axe Throwing and Log Cutting
  • Holiday Sleigh Rides

 

Performance Stage

  • The Rondel Roberts Band
  • Stetson Show Band
  • Derek Chiu, Internationally celebrated pianist
  • Pulse Dance Studio
  • Evening fire performances
  • Roaming performers

Winter Workshop

Celebrate the season in style with holiday activities. Grab your tokens and sign up for:

  • Modern Wreath Making
  • Ugly Sweater Workshop
  • Custom Holiday Cards for our friends at the seniors long-term care centre, Bow View Manor
  • Face Painting Extravaganza

 

Snowman Ave

A giant welcome experience brought to you by Truman

 

Magic Music Tree

Make magic with us and help light up University District and the 14 foot holiday tree at the Discovery Centre, starting December 1

 

S’more roasting and yummy beverages at the community fire pits

 

 

The Northwestival is brought to you by University District. Discover University District, and see your future in Calgary’s bold new Northwest community. Visit the Discovery Centre, located just North of the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Show suites by Brookfield Residential and Truman – with a new home builder coming soon!
