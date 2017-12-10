Northwestival
- University of Calgary Field 9 (east of the University District Discovery Centre at the intersection of 39 St and University Ave NW) - View Map
Add to Calendar 10-12-2017 13:00 10-12-2017 19:00 America/Toronto Northwestival
- All ages
Northwestival is Calgary’s newest winter festival
A winter warm-up brought to you by University District
The Northwestival features:
Food Trucks
- Take It and Go
- Dumpling Hero
- Calgary Mini Donuts
- Perogy Boyz
Sugar Shack
- Maple Taffy Making
Winter Activities
- Nomad Gear Rentals
- Test Out Snowshoeing and Fat Bikes on the Activity Track
- Dog Sleeping by Snowy Old Sled Dog Tours
- Axe Throwing and Log Cutting
- Holiday Sleigh Rides
Performance Stage
- The Rondel Roberts Band
- Stetson Show Band
- Derek Chiu, Internationally celebrated pianist
- Pulse Dance Studio
- Evening fire performances
- Roaming performers
Winter Workshop
Celebrate the season in style with holiday activities. Grab your tokens and sign up for:
- Modern Wreath Making
- Ugly Sweater Workshop
- Custom Holiday Cards for our friends at the seniors long-term care centre, Bow View Manor
- Face Painting Extravaganza
Snowman Ave
A giant welcome experience brought to you by Truman
Magic Music Tree
Make magic with us and help light up University District and the 14 foot holiday tree at the Discovery Centre, starting December 1
S’more roasting and yummy beverages at the community fire pits
S'more roasting and yummy beverages at the community fire pits