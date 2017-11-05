Fibre & FInery Fibre Arts Sale
- When
-
Add to Calendar 25-11-2017 10:00 25-11-2017 16:00 America/Toronto Fibre & FInery Fibre Arts Sale
Original Designed Gifts & Accessories ***Traditional and High Fashion Knitting, Items from Upcycled Kimono Silk, Beaded Jewelry, Sewn bags of all types, Weaving, Spinning, Leather Bound Journals and much more*** Full detailsSenior's Centre - 2404 Elphinstone (at College), Regina, Saskatchewan Emelie Hunt leme2h@sasktel.net DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- leme2h@sasktel.net 306-352-2720 (Emelie Hunt)
Original Designed Gifts & Accessories ***Traditional and High Fashion Knitting, Items from Upcycled Kimono Silk, Beaded Jewelry, Sewn bags of all types, Weaving, Spinning, Leather Bound Journals and much more***