All Saints Treats and treasures
Annual event selling baking, turkey pot pies, turkey soup, jams jellies and other preserves, mincemeat. Crafts, collectibles and books for sale. Outside vendors selling products including Art Journals & Accessories, Bath & Body Products, Crocheted Handwork, Decorative Xmas Plates, Essential Oils, Honey, Jewellery, Rice Therapy Packs and Tupperware.Enjoy a light lunch of soup and sandwich finished with a piece of cake and a beverage.

All Saints Anglican Church - 142 Massey Road, Regina, Sask
- http://www.allsaintsregina.ca
- pmlarson@sasktel.net 306-584-5684 (Pat Lawson)
Annual event selling baking, turkey pot pies, turkey soup, jams jellies and other preserves, mincemeat. Crafts, collectibles and books for sale. Outside vendors selling products including Art Journals & Accessories, Bath & Body Products, Crocheted Handwork, Decorative Xmas Plates, Essential Oils, Honey, Jewellery, Rice Therapy Packs and Tupperware.
Enjoy a light lunch of soup and sandwich finished with a piece of cake and a beverage.