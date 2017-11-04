Dakota Community Centre 30th Annual Christmas Craft Sale

Join us on Saturday, November 4th from 10 am until 5 pm and Sunday, November 5th from 10 am until 4 pm for our 30th Annual Christmas Craft Sale. There will be two floors of crafters with baking and unique gift ideas. Christmas raffles and Tea room catered by the United Church of Meadowood. Admission is only $4, Children under 10 Free. Visit http://www.dakotacc.com for more information