Art Exhibit: WEARABLE ART 3
- When
-
Add to Calendar 04-11-2017 10:00 02-12-2017 21:00 America/Toronto Art Exhibit: WEARABLE ART 3
RECEPTION: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17th, 7:00 to 9:00pm. EXHIBITION: NOVEMBER 4th through DECEMBER 2nd, Gallery Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Open until 8pm on Thursdays, and CLOSED on Sundays.An exhibition of intricate, fanciful, and creative designs which push the boundaries of Wearable Art. Creations by international, national, and local artists. Curated by Stephanie Canning… Full detailsSaskatchewan Craft Council - 813 Broadway Avenue, Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://www.saskcraftcouncil.org
- Contact
- 306-653-3616
RECEPTION: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17th, 7:00 to 9:00pm. EXHIBITION: NOVEMBER 4th through DECEMBER 2nd, Gallery Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Open until 8pm on Thursdays, and CLOSED on Sundays.
An exhibition of intricate, fanciful, and creative designs which push the boundaries of Wearable Art. Creations by international, national, and local artists. Curated by Stephanie Canning and Maia Stark, SCC Exhibitions and Education Coordinators.