Art Exhibit: WEARABLE ART 3

RECEPTION: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17th, 7:00 to 9:00pm. EXHIBITION: NOVEMBER 4th through DECEMBER 2nd, Gallery Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Open until 8pm on Thursdays, and CLOSED on Sundays.

An exhibition of intricate, fanciful, and creative designs which push the boundaries of Wearable Art. Creations by international, national, and local artists. Curated by Stephanie Canning and Maia Stark, SCC Exhibitions and Education Coordinators.