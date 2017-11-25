Music
Nov 25 - Nov 26 7:30 PM - 2:00 PM

WSO – Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone

Where
Centennial Concert Hall - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-11-2017 19:30 26-11-2017 14:00 America/Toronto WSO – Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone

680 CJOB is excited to welcome WSO-Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to the Centennial Concert Hall from November 25th & 26th!Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, trolls run amok and magic mirrors in high-definition while the WSO performs John Williams’ iconic score. Full details 

 Centennial Concert Hall - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
Starting at $25
Website
https://wso.ca/harry-potter-philosophers-stone/

680 CJOB is excited to welcome WSO-Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to the Centennial Concert Hall from November 25th & 26th!

Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, trolls run amok and magic mirrors in high-definition while the WSO performs John Williams’ iconic score.
Global News