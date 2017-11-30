Forum Art Fair – Everything Art & More!

Forum Art Fair – a casual atmosphere to find your first art piece, add to your ‘green’ art collection and support our creative community. New Original Art, Upcycled Art – previously loved, Crafted Arts – handmade only, Basement Clearance Art – out the door bargains, Books, Frames & more! Forum Art Centre, 120 Eugenie St. November 30 – December 3. Thursday 4 – 9, Friday 6 – 9, Saturday 10 – 4, Sunday 12 – 4. Kids of all ages have been known to line up for their Caricature drawn by Winnipeg Artist Tom Andrich on Thursday from 7 – 9 pm! Free admission, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, ample free parking, wheelchair access. 204-235-1069 or visit http://www.forumartcentre.com Give the Gift of Art Classes – registration starts Nov. 11th with an Open House on December 14th from 1 – 4 pm for winter classes starting January 8, 2018.