Dauphin Countryfest 2018
- Where
- Dauphin, Manitoba View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 28-06-2018 12:00 01-07-2018 23:00 America/Toronto Dauphin Countryfest 2018
680 CJOB is pleased to partner with Dauphin Countryfest to bring you the 2018 edition of the festival June 28th – July 1st.Tickets go on sale Friday November 6th at 9am.Featuring Eric Church, Paul Brandt, Florida Georgia Line and many more! Full detailsDauphin, Manitoba DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://countryfest.ca/
680 CJOB is pleased to partner with Dauphin Countryfest to bring you the 2018 edition of the festival June 28th – July 1st.
Tickets go on sale Friday November 6th at 9am.
Featuring Eric Church, Paul Brandt, Florida Georgia Line and many more!