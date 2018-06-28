Festival
Jun 28, 2018 - Jul 1, 2018 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Dauphin Countryfest 2018

Dauphin, Manitoba View Map
http://countryfest.ca/

680 CJOB is pleased to partner with Dauphin Countryfest to bring you the 2018 edition of the festival June 28th – July 1st.

Tickets go on sale Friday November 6th at 9am.

Featuring Eric Church, Paul Brandt, Florida Georgia Line and many more!

 
