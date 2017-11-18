Event
Nov 18 - Nov 19 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Saskatoon Pet Expo

Where
Prairieland Park Hall C - 503 Ruth Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-11-2017 10:00 19-11-2017 18:00 America/Toronto Saskatoon Pet Expo

The 2nd annual Saskatoon Pet Expo is November 18th and 19th from 10am – 6pm at Prairieland Park Full details 

 Prairieland Park Hall C - 503 Ruth Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.facebook.com/Saskatoon-PET-EXPO-2017-1654580424863953/
The 2nd annual Saskatoon Pet Expo is November 18th and 19th from 10am – 6pm at Prairieland Park

Whether you have household pets, reptiles, exotics or farm animals, this show is for you!

Tickets available at the door
Global News