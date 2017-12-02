Music
Dec 2 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

14th Annual Canadian Country Christmas

White City Community Centre - 12 Ramm Ave, White City, Saskatchewan View Map
Contact
larrymccr59@sasktel.net 306-540-5913 (Pilot Butte and District Lions Club)

Featuring: Sean Hogan, Jay Semko, J.J. Voss, Thomas Wade. Doors open at 5:00pm, Dinner at 6:00pm, Show time is 8:00pm. Tickets are $55. Table of 10 – $500. Please contact Ray 306-781-4012, Alvin 306-584-9099 or any Lions member to purchase tickets. This is a project of the Pilot Butte and District Lions Club and proceeds will go towards the Lions Dog Guide Project and the Cancer Foundation of Canada.
