Christmas Dinner Theatre & Show: EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)

SHOW DATES & TIMES: December 14th, 15th, 16th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd – DINNER @6:00pm, SHOW @7:30pm. December 17th – LUNCH @12:30pm, SHOW @2:00pm.

Christmas goes off the rails, drives through a cornfield and stampedes into your heart with… EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVERY TOLD (AND THEN SOME!). Instead of performing Dicken’s beloved holiday classic for the billionth time, three performers decide to present every other Christmas story every told – – – plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times right up to topical pop culture… every song, every movie, even food! It is Christmas the way Christmas was meant to be… Loud, Bizarre, and with Lots of Hats!

TICKETS: $50.00 + tax, Phone 306-244-6869 (ext. 203), Box Office Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 11am to 9pm and Sunday 10am to 2pm.

Presented by: Mini Fridge Theatre Company and German Cultural Centre.