08-11-2017 11:30

08-11-2017 14:00

America/Toronto

SK ADVENTURESS, ASHLYN GEORGE. Topic: THE LOST GIRL’S GUIDE TO FINDING THE WORLD AND SASKATCHEWAN!

Canadian Club of Saskatoon Presents: SK ADVENTURESS, ASHLYN GEORGE. TOPIC: The Lost Girl’s Guide To Finding the World and Saskatchewan!REGISTRATION: 11:30am, hot noon buffet.Call Marj @306-374-0874 by November 6th for tickets. Cost is $25.00 for non-members and $20.00 for members. Full details →