Nov 6 - Nov 17 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Regina General Hospital Auxiliary Craft Sale

Where
In front of the Regina General Hospital Gift Shop - 1440-14th Avenue, Regina, Saskatchewan View Map
When
Add to Calendar 06-11-2017 10:00 17-11-2017 15:00 America/Toronto Regina General Hospital Auxiliary Craft Sale

Donated crafts and new merchandise. Full details 

 In front of the Regina General Hospital Gift Shop - 1440-14th Avenue, Regina, Saskatchewan
Contact
rghgiftshop@sasktel.net 306 766-4273 (RGH Auxiliary)

