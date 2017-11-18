Touch of Christmas Market

Join us for our Touch of Christmas event. Get your Christmas shopping done early, and the kids can even meet SANTA! There will also be a silent auction with some great items for Santa Anonymous. Full detailsPark Centre & Hotel - 2016 Sherwood Dr #212, Sherwood Park, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Join us for our Touch of Christmas event. Get your Christmas shopping done early, and the kids can even meet SANTA! There will also be a silent auction with some great items for Santa Anonymous.