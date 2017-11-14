14-11-2017 12:00

14-11-2017 13:30

America/Toronto

Salvation Army – Hope in the City Fundraiser

The Salvation Army’s annual Hope in the City Luncheon kicks off the Christmas Kettle Campaign on Tuesday, November 14 featuring media personality and editorialist Rex Murphy. Help The Salvation Army reach their goal and raise $600,000 to go directly to helping Edmonton’s less fortunate and at-risk individuals, families and seniors.Purchase your tickets today at hopeinthecityyeg.eventbrite.ca Full details →