FETAAS FASHION SHOW 2017 (La Federation des Talents Africains et Artistiques de la Saskatchewan)

FETAAS FASHION SHOW is an African fashion event where local stylists and designers can show off their expertise with creations from textiles of African origin. Our fashion show is accompanied by live music, dancing and demonstrations of African and indigenous dances.

Stylists and designers come mainly from the African diaspora, First Nations and Metis communities, as well as other cultures.

FETAAS FASHION SHOW is an opportunity not just to celebrate African culture, but to promote the French language in a completely bilingual environment. Do not miss this intercultural celebration, alive with colour and music, that regularly draws a crowd of more than 300 people.

AFRICAN & FIRST NATIONS DESIGNERS * REPAS * BAR * ARTISTES AFRICAINS * INDIGENOUS * FREE ADMISSION * CHILDCARE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 12.

Contact: zmichel20@yahoo.fr or 306-717-5202.