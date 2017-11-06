Now seen by over a 1/4 million people across the world, ‘The Simon and Garfunkel Story’ is a critically acclaimed concert style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band ‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits such as ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’, ‘Scarborough Fair’, ‘The Boxer’, ‘The Sound Of Silence’ and many more, this is a show not to be missed!

Click here to buy your tickets today!