Downtown Kelowna October After 5

Like people? We do. What about food, wine and beer? If so, join us and everyone else for the Downtown Kelowna After 5 (#DKAfter5) from 5-7pm at the Laurel Packinghouse on October 25th hosted by Global Okanagan. With attendance ranging from 250-300 people, these events give Kelowna’s business people an opportunity to gather in a casual atmosphere with great people, delicious food and fabulous wine and beer. We encourage socializing, networking and sharing of ideas.