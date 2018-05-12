Music
May 12, 2018 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Nana Mouskouri

Burton Cummings Theatre - View Map
680 CJOB is excited to welcome Nana Mouskouri to the Burton Cummings Theatre on May 12th, 2018!Greek singer Nana Mouskouri has achieved fame the world over for her angelic vocals and is one of the bestselling artists of all time. Full details 

