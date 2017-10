19-11-2017 12:30

19-11-2017 14:30

America/Toronto

Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Luncheon

Christmas Luncheon on Sunday, November 19th, 2017 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Tickets: Adults $8.00 Children (10 and under) $3.00Multiple tables of items for sale or browsing. Tickets available from Auxiliary Members or at the door. Full details →