St. George’s Church Annual Closet Sale and Tea
- When
-
Add to Calendar 28-10-2017 10:00 28-10-2017 16:30 America/Toronto St. George’s Church Annual Closet Sale and Tea
Annual Closet Sale and Tea on Saturday, October 28th from 10 am to 4:30 pm andSunday, October 29th from 12 noon to 3 pm. Sale of Ladies, Men's and Children's clothes and accessories. Bake Table, Books and Christmas Treasures. Tea and dessert served from 10 am to 3 pm. Full detailsSt. George's Church - 168 Wilton Street, Winnipeg, Manitoba Evelyn Davidson
- Ages
- all
- Contact
- 204-475-0700 (Evelyn Davidson)
