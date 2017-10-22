All Hallows Eve Pageant

Register now for our natural pageant in Regina! It is open to all ages – boys, girls and even adults! This is one of our special pageants in which we have limited spaces. Everyone that goes on stage receives a 10″ tiara or a special crown. We have different categories that include our Main, HALLOWEEN COSTUME!!!! and 3 photo categories! We have a special talent category where you can come out and showcase your skills. We have a couple vendors on site with great information and products. Doors open at 10am and events start at 11am! Come out – have fun and show us your costumes! For information or to register email prairiepageants@gmail.com or call 306-501-6466 https://www.facebook.com/prairiepageants/