2017 Fall Feather Fest
- When
-
Add to Calendar 14-10-2017 10:00 14-10-2017 16:00 America/Toronto 2017 Fall Feather Fest
2017 Fall Feather Fest, APA,. Canadian National Poultry Show. Over 1000 Poultry, Pigeons and Waterfowl entered. Hosted by Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club. Free for Spectators. 10 – 4 Saturday, October 14, 2017. Food venue Fundraiser – Scouts Canada Full detailsHassen Memorial Arena - 3315 Pleasant Valley Road, Armstrong, B.C. Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club dwdbantams@telus.net DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://www.vppc.ca
- Contact
- dwdbantams@telus.net 1-250-545-0294 (Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club)
2017 Fall Feather Fest, APA,. Canadian National Poultry Show. Over 1000 Poultry, Pigeons and Waterfowl entered. Hosted by Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club. Free for Spectators. 10 – 4 Saturday, October 14, 2017. Food venue Fundraiser – Scouts Canada