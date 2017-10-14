Other
Oct 14 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

2017 Fall Feather Fest

Where
Hassen Memorial Arena - 3315 Pleasant Valley Road, Armstrong, B.C. View Map
When
Add to Calendar 14-10-2017 10:00 14-10-2017 16:00 America/Toronto 2017 Fall Feather Fest

2017 Fall Feather Fest, APA,. Canadian National Poultry Show. Over 1000 Poultry, Pigeons and Waterfowl entered. Hosted by Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club. Free for Spectators. 10 – 4 Saturday, October 14, 2017. Food venue Fundraiser – Scouts Canada Full details 

 Hassen Memorial Arena - 3315 Pleasant Valley Road, Armstrong, B.C. Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club dwdbantams@telus.net DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://www.vppc.ca
Contact
dwdbantams@telus.net 1-250-545-0294 (Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club)

2017 Fall Feather Fest, APA,. Canadian National Poultry Show. Over 1000 Poultry, Pigeons and Waterfowl entered. Hosted by Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club. Free for Spectators. 10 – 4 Saturday, October 14, 2017. Food venue Fundraiser – Scouts Canada
Global News