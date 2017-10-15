On Location: St. Albert Retirement Residence

Join the excitement for a great cause, and maybe meet an NHL legend while you’re at it! Join 630 CHED Sunday afternoon at the St. Albert Retirement Residence in support of the Sturgeon Community Hospital Foundation.

This year NHL alum Curtis Joseph is the afternoon guest, with photos, autographs and more at the St. Albert Retirement Residence at 125 Everitt Drive North in St. Albert.

RSVP now until Oct. 14 at 780-569-2273. On Oct. 15, come down to the St. Albert Retirement Residence and join the fun!