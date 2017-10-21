Create the Change Masterpiece Gala

The first transplant in Alberta was a kidney transplant in January 1967 by Dr. William Lakey. 50 years later many people’s lives have been changed through the “gift of life”.

For 50 years, thousands of Albertans lives have been impacted thanks to the selfless efforts of volunteers, patients, donors, and staff members all working to better the lives of those in need of a transplant. All proceeds of the gala will go to support innovative research, organ donation and patient care.

We are honoured to have the world-renowned Dr. Philip Halloran, from the University of Alberta, speak at our Gala.

Join us for this special event honouring the strength of and perseverance of patients and their families. Be inspired as we Honour the Past and Celebrate the Future of Transplantation!