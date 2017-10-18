Other
Oct 18 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Edmonton Night Steps

Where
7703 Borden Park Rd NW - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-10-2017 18:00 18-10-2017 21:00 America/Toronto Edmonton Night Steps

Bring your colleagues, family, friends and pets to CNIB Night Steps, an exciting evening pledge-walk in support of CNIB programs and services! Taking part is easy! Register as a team or an individual, and we’ll give you the tools to make fundraising simple and fun! Full details 

 7703 Borden Park Rd NW - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Bring your colleagues, family, friends and pets to CNIB Night Steps, an exciting evening pledge-walk in support of CNIB programs and services! Taking part is easy! Register as a team or an individual, and we’ll give you the tools to make fundraising simple and fun!
Global News