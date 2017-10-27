680 CJOB and Chudds Chrysler & Powersports are teaming up with Siloam Mission to collect new underwear and socks for our Knickers and Kickers campaign.

The goal is to collect new socks and underwear for people experiencing homelessness and help hundreds of Winnipeggers who can’t afford them.

You can donate now at Chudds Chrysler & Powersports or join us at Kildonan Place Shopping Mall on October 27th from 7am-7pm AND on October 27th from outside of Polo Park as we collect donations all day.

Can’t make it out to donate? CLICK HERE to donate to Siloam Mission online

Knickers & kickers brought to you by Chudds Powersports, Global Winnipeg, Power 97, Peggy @ 99.1 and 680 CJOB in support of Siloam Mission…