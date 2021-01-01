Yasmin Gandham

Yasmin Gandham recently joined the Global News family as a video journalist for Global Okanagan.

Yasmin graduated from BCIT’s broadcast journalism program in 2020 after interning at CBC in Toronto and CKNW 980 in Vancouver.

She started her career in radio, first hosting her own talk show at Connect FM, speaking on controversial issues relevant to the South Asian community.

From there, she worked at NEWS 1130 in Vancouver as an anchor and reporter, honing her skills as a journalist.

Yasmin is passionate about delivering original journalism and giving a voice to diverse communities.

On her days off, you can find Yasmin enjoying the beautiful outdoors in Kelowna and exploring the city’s restaurants.

Born and raised in Vancouver, Yasmin is excited to be living in the Okanagan and to be a part of the great team at Global Okanagan.