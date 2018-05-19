Shay Galor

Community Reporter

Shay Galor is one of the newest members of the Global Okanagan news team. She has dubbed herself the “fun reporter” and will be showcasing the best of the Okanagan region as well as the people that make up this incredible community.

Shay recently moved to Kelowna from Ontario where she worked as an anchor/photojournalist. She has also hosted several community television lifestyle shows including Daytime Toronto.

Shay reported on events and activities in both the Toronto and York Region communities for a show called aXis, which sent her out and about, meeting people and exploring all the city had to offer.

In her personal life, Shay is happily married and raising her adorable son. She loves spending time with her family snowmobiling, travelling and engaging in any foodie-related activities. As a side-note, Shay used to be a professional salsa dancer and owned one of the largest salsa dance schools in Canada.

Shay is so excited to join the Global Okanagan family and would love to hear from you about community events and activities. You can email her at shay.galor@globalnews.ca and find her on Facebook and Instagram @Shay_Galor.