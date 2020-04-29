Natalie Fournier

Promotions & Community Relations

Natalie Fournier joined the Global News team in February 2020.

Natalie is a proud army brat. Her father served in the Canadian Navy and Army for over 40 years before retiring after a tour in Afghanistan. Her father’s career took the Fournier family across Eastern Canada and to Europe where Natalie learned how to be adaptable to change, pack a moving box like a pro and tell great stories just like her dad.

After graduating from a Halifax media arts college, Natalie started her career in radio broadcast journalism. She received her diploma in Public Relations and, combined with her experience in radio, began a career in radio promotions, which moved her to Ontario. Natalie moved back to Halifax for a career opportunity in morning radio before joining the Global News Halifax team.

When she’s not in the office, Natalie enjoys spending time with her dog and cat, trying to bake and scrolling endlessly through Instagram. She likes true crime, Mint Juleps and saving spiders.

Get daily local headlines and alerts

Community Contributors are hand-picked by Global News to write about their area of expertise. Their views are their own and do not necessarily represent Global News. See more →