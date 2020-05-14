Kayleen Sawatzky

Morning Live Reporter

Kayleen Sawatzky is a Digital Broadcast Journalist with Global Regina.

Originally from Okotoks, Alberta, she knew from a young age she wanted to tell people’s stories. After a brief stint studying at Carleton University, Kayleen transferred to the University of Regina where she majored in journalism. During her time at the U of R, she interned as a communications specialist for the Saskatchewan Law Courts and as a reporter for CTV Regina.

When she’s not working, Kayleen likes to curl up on the couch with a cup of tea and watch a good documentary. Her cat Gilmore will usually join her. Topics that interest her include crime, arts, and entertainment.

On any breaks or long weekends, Kayleen is usually on the first flight back to her parents house in Alberta. She loves to reunite with old friends from her competitive dance days and pretend they are still in their prime of flexibility and talent. It takes an average of three days to recover from these performances, but she is likely doomed to keep repeating this mistake on every trip home.

Kayleen hopes she will have a long career in journalism, sharing as many stories as she possibly can.