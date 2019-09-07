David Boles

Anchor/Reporter

Born and raised in Calgary, David attended SAIT’s RTBN program, graduating in June 2016.

After doing production, on-air, news and even dipping his toe into the sports broadcasting waters for a while in BC, he took a job at CKRM in Regina in November 2017.

During his time there, David was privileged to cover the Saskatchewan Roughriders, interview Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ron MacLean, Scott Niedermeyer and covering Saskatchewan legislative proceedings under the Brad Wall and Scott Moe governments.

When not at work, David can probably be found with his fellow Italians in Little Italy, loudly supporting the CFL and NHL and running around Edmonton’s river valley.