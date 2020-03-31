Chris Gilbert

Producer

Chris’s roots are in college radio and he has maintained that ethic of honest and entertaining journalism throughout his career.

After graduating in Arts and Broadcasting Chris capitalized on his time at the public broadcaster, Radio New Zealand, where he succeeded as a reporter, producer, and presenter in both news and human interest.

In 2015 he moved to Tokyo where he crafted a light-hearted but investigative radio documentary series called Fun Radio which launched as a podcast in 2019. That same year, mountains drew him to Vancouver (hiking them in Summer, boarding them in Winter) and soon joined the team at CKNW.