Candace Daniel

Morning Show Weather

Candace Daniel is Global News Morning Regina’s weather anchor.

Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Daniel interned at Global News Toronto after graduating from Centennial College’s Broadcast and Film Program in 2012.

During her internship, Daniel was hired as an associate producer for Global National, Global’s flagship newscast where she worked alongside national reporters, producers and the Global News Toronto team for four years.

Looking to make the move to on-air reporting, Daniel worked hard to strive behind the camera, seeking out mentors who would read her scripts, give her feedback and critique her demo.

When the opportunity came up to report on weekends for Global News Toronto, she didn’t think twice and took the job. In early 2016, Daniel was offered her dream-job to work for Global News Morning Regina as a live anchor and reporter.

In her spare time, Daniel can be found at home crocheting, cooking, or spending time with her daughter, Gabriela. A fitness fan, she would rather spend time outdoors and walk or bike, than hit the gym.