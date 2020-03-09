GlobalNews homepage
-
Majority of Canadians say election during COVID-19 would be unsafe, unfair: pollMajority of Canadians say election during COVID-19 would be unsafe, unfair: pollPolitics5 hoursThe Ipsos poll exclusively for Global News found that COVID-19, health care and the economy are top of mind for voters, who trust the Liberals most to lead on those issues.
-
One year later: How the Nova Scotia mass shooting shook and changed a province foreverCanada8 hours
-
Anand doesn’t rule out using Canada Emergencies Act to help curb COVID-19 third waveCanada29 mins
-
O’Toole urges need to get spending ‘back under control’ ahead of federal budgetCanada40 mins
-
Americans in D.C. not feeling celebratory or charitable despite COVID-19 vaccinesCanada4 hours
-
-
Experts find more evidence COVID-19 is airborne, that we need to rethink indoor spacesCanadaApr 17
-
Feds extend mobile health units in Ontario amid new COVID-19 restrictions, casesCanada11 hours
-
Ontario government alters new, temporary COVID-19 police powers after widespread backlashHealthApr 17
-
COMMENTARY: Federal budget amid COVID-19 crisis will ‘set the agenda’ for next electionCanada1 hour
-
-
Ontario reports 4,250 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deathsHealth1 hour
-
Alan Cross: The history of the big fade-outEntertainment2 hours
-
‘Seriousness and urgency’: China, U.S. agree to cooperate on climate change crisisEnvironment2 hours
-
Alexei Navalny’s team calls for massive protests amid reports of failing healthWorld3 hours
-
Feeling alone? Here’s how to make friends in a pandemicLifestyle4 hours
-
Armed patrol group joins Daunte Wright protests in MinneapolisWorld4 hours
-
-
InteractiveCOVID-19 vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?CanadaJan 21
-
COVID-19 vaccine: Second dose delay ‘more risky’ for seniors, experts warnHealthMar 24
-
Health care job vacancies in Canada are soaring despite COVID-19 demand. Here’s whyCanadaMar 24
-
InteractiveCoronavirus tracker: how many new cases of COVID-19 in Canada today?CanadaMar 9, 2020
-
Science experts question new provincial rules in Ontario, lack of paid sick leave
-
CanadaScience experts question new provincial rules in Ontario, lack of paid sick leave
-
CrimeMore Asian British Columbians coming forward to tell stories of hostility and racist treatment
-
HealthLarge party on Vancouver’s Kits Beach raises eyebrows amid COVID-19 restrictions
-
HealthWitness shocked by ‘crazy party’ on Vancouver’s Kits Beach amid COVID-19 restrictions
-
NewsWorkers fired after video shows party at Milton construction site
-
WorldPrince Philip’s funeral planned with Royal family tension in mind
-
SciencePentagon confirms leaked footage of ‘pyramid-shaped’ UFOs is real
-
CanadaCOVID-19: New restrictions take effect in Ontario
-
WorldPrince Philip laid to rest as Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family bid final goodbye
-
WorldCanadians honour Britain’s Prince Philip as he’s laid to rest
Latest NewsClick to read more latest news
View all
-
Canada troubled by China’s targeting of pro-democracy activists in Hong KongA total of nine advocates were given jail terms after they were found guilty earlier this month of organizing and participating in a massive protest in August 2019.CanadaApr 17
-
India records over 200K COVID-19 cases in a day amid festivals, election ralliesIn recent weeks, festivals, political rallies in India attracted thousands of people, few of whom followed COVID-19 safety protocols.HealthApr 17
-
Princes Harry, William, mourn grandfather Philip during funeral at Windsor CastlePrince Harry travelled from California to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.WorldApr 17
-
Alberta reports first AstraZeneca-linked blood clotThe man's identity is not being released to protect patient confidentiality, but Alberta Health has reported he is receiving treatment and is recovering.HealthApr 17
-
Quebec reports 1,537 cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations and ICU cases highest since second waveThis comes as both the Quebec and Ontario governments announced the closure of shared provincial borders in an effort to tighten movement and quell soaring COVID-19 infections.HealthApr 17
-
COMMENTARY: Our overly-cautious approach to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine needs to changeWe're in the throes of a very serious third wave of COVID-19 at the moment and we need as much of a vaccine arsenal we can get, Rob Breakenridge says.CommentaryApr 17
-
Meghan Markle reportedly watching Prince Philip’s funeral at home in CaliforniaThe funeral, held at the St George's Chapel, where Harry and Meghan married in 2018, marked the first time the prince met his family since the Oprah Winfrey interview.WorldApr 17
Global News Originals
-
Playing Russian roulette with COVID-19: How fatigue, frustration are affecting some mindsetsCanada
-
Blood clot risks: Comparing COVID-19 vaccines with common medicines, travel and smokingHealth
-
A Nova Scotia painter on how she’s creating a canvas to cope after the mass shootingCanada
-
‘AstraZeneca isn’t enough’: Pharmacies plead with provinces for access to other COVID-19 vaccinesHealth
-
Paid sick days vs. federal benefit: Why advocates say both are needed to fight COVID-19Canada
-
‘Tipping point’: A look inside Canada’s hospitals as COVID-19 variants surgeCanada
Latest articles by topic
-
WorldView all
-
-
CanadaView all
-
PoliticsView all
-
MoneyView all
-
-
HealthView all
-
EntertainmentView all
-
LifestyleView all
-
-
PerspectivesView all
-
SportsView all