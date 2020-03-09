Menu

Click to play video: 'Pentagon confirms leaked footage of ‘pyramid-shaped’ UFOs is real' Pentagon confirms leaked footage of ‘pyramid-shaped’ UFOs is real
Science
Pentagon confirms leaked footage of ‘pyramid-shaped’ UFOs is real
Newly leaked video of flashing, triangle-shaped objects that flew over a U.S. warship is real, the Pentagon said, after UFO investigators released the clip and several other puzzling photos online. This video was allegedly leaked to documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, although the Pentagon confirmed in a statement this week that the leaked photos and videos were originally captured by U.S. navy personnel.
