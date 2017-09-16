Hurricane Irma
September 16 2017 9:31pm
02:56

Toronto couple recounts their horrifying ordeal during Hurricane Irma

Mike Moriarty and Meryl Zavitz who were stranded in St. Maarten tell Angie Seth through mixed emotions of fear and frustration they are happy to be home and lucky to be alive.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home