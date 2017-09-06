Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
September 6 2017 7:33pm
02:15

No charges laid in several high-profile Calgary homicides

Wed, Sep 6: So far in 2017, there have been 18 homicides in Calgary and more than 80 across the province. Tracy Nagai spoke to families and friends still looking for answers.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home