Global News at Noon Calgary
September 5 2017 2:47pm
03:00

Cochrane Humane Society: Melvin

Tue, Sep 5: Kelsey Singer from the Cochrane Humane Society introduces us to Melvin. You can contact the society at (403)932-2072 or at http://www.cochranehumane.ca.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home